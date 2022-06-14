Youth burnt alive in godown fire

LAHORE:A youth was burnt alive in a fire that erupted at a furniture godown on Ghoray Shah Road on Monday.
The fire broke out at the godown, leaving Sharjeel, 25, dead on the spot. While Sheroz, 25 and Ali, 25, received burns. Rescue-1122 firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The injured were shifted to hospital.
