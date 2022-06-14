 
Tuesday June 14, 2022
Youth burnt alive in godown fire

By Our Correspondent
June 14, 2022

LAHORE:A youth was burnt alive in a fire that erupted at a furniture godown on Ghoray Shah Road on Monday.

The fire broke out at the godown, leaving Sharjeel, 25, dead on the spot. While Sheroz, 25 and Ali, 25, received burns. Rescue-1122 firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The injured were shifted to hospital.

