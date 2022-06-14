Comstech launches capacity building programme for Yemen

Islamabad:Comstech in collaboration with Yemen embassy and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government of Yemen announced Comstech-CCoE Yemen Programme at Comstech here on Monday.
Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch, the Ambassador of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, the Coordinator General Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy (HSA), Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Chairman Board of Governors, University of Lahore (UoL), Awais Raoof, Co-Director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and Ali Sattar, Director, Science Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the Programme.
The minister of Science and Technology appreciated the efforts of the Coordinator General Comstech and the Ambassador of Yemen for their efforts to plan and launch this important capacity building Programme for the Yemeni national. He appreciated the generous offering of fully funded fellowships by University of Lahore, Health Services Academy and International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences.
Islamabad:Researchers at the National University of Sciences and Technology have successfully completed full...
Islamabad:Turkish Ambassador, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed...
Islamabad:ZEM Builders, one of the leading real estate companies in Pakistan was presented the ‘Construction...
Islamabad:The first branch of China’s vocational college on electric engineering in Pakistan was inaugurated in...
Rawalpindi:In view of the current energy situation, Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi on Monday decided to...
Islamabad:A report submitted to the Climate Change Ministry has showed that a total of 315 trees were burnt down by...
Comments