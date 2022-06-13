India can never be sincere with Pakistan: Qureshi

MULTAN: Vice-Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said India could never be sincere with Pakistan. He was responding to the circulating news that Pakistan would not oppose India in the United Nations’ Security Council on its bid to become a permanent member.

While addressing a public gathering in connection with election campaign in PP-217, Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanded the government to deny the news, adding that the trade ties with India should not be restored as the volatile neighbour is committing human rights violation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said the incumbent government also deputed a trade officers, while recalling the previous PTI-led government that had categorically rejected trade ties with India till restoration of the previous status of Jammu and Kashmir. The former federal minister informed that Chairman Imran Khan would visit Multan on July 14, claiming that the PTI was one of the most popular political parties in the country. Criticising the recent wave of inflation, he stated that the prices of items of daily use are witnessing an upward trend on daily basis.