Resolution in PA over dysfunctional CT scan machine: Services MS says machine functional

LAHORE:PMLN MPA Sumera Komal has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly Secretariat over the dysfunctional CT Scan machine at Services Hospital, Lahore.

In the resolution, Sumera Komal submitted that the CT Scan machine had been out of order for last two months at the emergency of Services Hospital due to which patients were facing serious problems. She also submitted that due to this issue, patients were bound to carry out the CT scans outside the hospital.

The resolution demanded the chief minister to take notice. Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital Dr Amir Mufti while responding to this resolution stated that the reports regarding the non-working of the CT scan machine was not true.

He told The News that CT Scan was being done in Emergency since he had taken over charge as MS in February. Thousands of CT have been done for instance in May 2,479 and in June 869 CT were done till today.

However, he maintained that sometime it faces shutdown for a day or two for maintenance purpose for which record is duly maintained. Two other CT Scan Machines are also working, he added.