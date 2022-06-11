JUIF asks govt to sever ties with India

PESHAWAR: To condemn the blasphemous remarks by the Indian government functionaries and Indian ruling Bharatia Junta Party members, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Friday staged protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asking the government to immediately expel Indian ambassador.

The protest demonstrations were arranged on the call of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman. Religious leaders across the province also expressed concern during the Friday sermons over the blasphemous act.

The speakers urged the government and the people to boycott Indian goods and sever trade and diplomatic ties with India.

In Peshawar, a big demonstration was brought out from Namak Mandi. The protest procession passed through the main route and reached the square outside Bajuri Gate, where a public gathering was arranged.

The protest demonstration was led by provincial spokesman for the party Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan and district general secretary Khalid Waqas Chamkani. The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans showing the love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SAW) and condemning the extremist Indian government.

The speakers condemned the Indian ruling party leaders for their blasphemous remarks against the Prophet of Islam (SAW).

They said that the remarks have hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims across the globe.

They said that no Muslim would ever tolerate anything against the sanctity of their beloved Prophet (SAW) and they were ready to sacrifice everything for upholding the sanctity of the Prophet (PBUH).

They stressed that the government and the people of Pakistan and Muslims across the world should boycott Indian goods besides seizing trade and diplomatic relations with India.

Similar protest demonstrations were arranged in all the district headquarters of the province.

Protest rallies were also staged in other districts. In Chakdarra, the JUIF and Jamaat-i-Islami staged joint rally to condemn the incident