MIT ranks first among world universities

NEW YORK: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continues to be rated the world’s best university, according to the just-released QS Quacquarelli Symonds’ QS World University Rankings, featuring 1,418 institutions across 100 locations. It’s the 11th year in a row that MIT has claimed the top spot in these rankings, foreign media reported.
While MIT continues its hold on first place and US universities comprise almost half (9) of the institutions in the top 20. For example, of 201 ranked US universities, over half (103) saw their ranking decline, 44 stayed the same, while only 29 saw their ranking rise. Overall, 25 U.S. universities were newly ranked this year. University of Cambridge stands at second place in the ranking, Stanford University third, University of Oxford fourth, Harvard University fifth, California Institute of Technology sixth, Imperial College London seventh, University College London (UCL) eighth, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) ninth, University of Chicago tenth. National University of Singapore and Peking University are on 11th and 12th position.
