PTI MNA retracts suicide attack threat

ISLAMABAD: After issuing a threat to carry out a suicide attack in case anything happens to former prime minister Imran Khan, PTI MNA Advocate Attaullah Niazi has now retracted his statement, saying that "we don't have any explosives or suicide jackets."

In a video making the rounds on social media, Niazi said that whatever he said was about Imran Khan's possible arrest and the loss it would cause.

"What I said was that we'll burn all our boats and will not think about ourselves after it if you (government) force us," the MNA said, reported Geo News. "God forbids we don't have any explosive material or suicide jackets, so you take it wrong and say that they (PTI members) are about to carry out a suicide attack."

Niazi further stated while addressing Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it is their government and the PTI supporters that have burned all their boats.

Niazi on Monday threatened the coalition government that he "would carry out a suicide attack" in case something happens to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. In a video statement, Attaullah said that if those ruling the country tried to hurt Khan, he would not spare them nor their children. "There are thousands of other suicide bombers, like me, ready to blow themselves up (if anything happens to Khan)," he added.

Reacting to Niazi's threat, Rana Sanaullah sarcastically said that he would "take responsibility" if any of the MNAs tried to take their own lives. "We can arrest 15 PTI members by booking each one of them in case of possessing 5kg heroin if we want," Sanaullah said while speaking in Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay sath.