KTPL Season 2 next month

KARACHI: The season 2 of Karachi Tape Ball League (KTPL) featuring eight teams from different areas of the city will be held next month.

The teams in the league are FB Fighters, Clifton Ghazi, DHA Dabang, Lyari Legends, North Nawab, Gulshan Gohar, Malir Malangs, and Johar Jawans.

Each team comprises ten players and the 12-over match is divided into two innings for each team.

“KTPL aims to advance and foster the local sports within Karachi on international standards and bring forth a level playing field for all,” said Pakistan’s former captain Javed Miandad.

It is to be noted that the league was introduced in 2021 and President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi launched the first edition in a grand ceremony held at the President House.

Javed Miandad is the president of the league while Haroon Rasheed, Tauseef Ahmed, and Sadiq Mohammad are the Senior Vice-Presidents.