Azerbaijan language, culture chair inaugurated at NUML

Islamabad:Azerbaijan University of Languages established the Azerbaijan Language & Cultural Centre at National University of Modern Languages (NUML).
Khazar Farhadov, the ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan along with Vice Rectors Azerbaijan Language University Tamam Jafarova and Novruz inaugurated the Azerbaijan Language & Culture Center here on Monday.
Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Khazar Farhadov said that establishment of Azerbaijan Language & Cultural Center in NUML will help to promote Azeri language and culture in Pakistan and an Urdu Language & Culture Chair will be set up at Azerbaijan Languages University to endorse Pakistani culture & language in Azerbaijan. He said that both countries are enjoying good bilateral relations and the purpose of establishing these chairs was to bring the masses of both countries closer to further enhance the relations. He said that a direct flight from Islamabad to Baku started recently to maximize the relations at mass level.
Vice Rectors of Azerbaijan University of Languages Novruz and Ms. Tamam Jafarova briefed the audience about the university and highlight the importance of establishing Azeri language and culture centre.
