Heroin recovered

PESHAWAR: The local police during an action recovered 20 kilograms of heroin from a house in Al-Haram Town near Hayatabad on Sunday.
An official said the Narcotics Eradication Team during action at the Al-Haram Town recovered 20 kg of heroin from a house. The heroin was being smuggled into the down country. An Afghan national, Sher Khan, was arrested and a case lodged against him.
