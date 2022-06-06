This refers to the letter, ‘Same old, same old’ (June 4) by Rehma Waqar. It is common to see political leaders blaming each other for the country’s problems, and yet no government has shown any interest in providing relief packages to the people. In the end, ordinary people keep suffering. When the PML-N was in opposition, it blamed the PTI government for the suffering of the people.

The PML-N, which assumed power in April, is still blaming the previous government for the current economic mess. The PTI is no different. It also indulges in the same blame game every now and them. The incumbent government must focus on its performances along with the promises it made to the people before coming to power. The people are helplessly waiting for relief packages.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat