This refers to the letter, ‘Same old, same old’ (June 4) by Rehma Waqar. It is common to see political leaders blaming each other for the country’s problems, and yet no government has shown any interest in providing relief packages to the people. In the end, ordinary people keep suffering. When the PML-N was in opposition, it blamed the PTI government for the suffering of the people.
The PML-N, which assumed power in April, is still blaming the previous government for the current economic mess. The PTI is no different. It also indulges in the same blame game every now and them. The incumbent government must focus on its performances along with the promises it made to the people before coming to power. The people are helplessly waiting for relief packages.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
The country is in the middle of an acute energy and economic crisis. It is time for the elite to offer...
Foreign loans taken by the government are borne by ordinary people who find themselves under a sea of taxes to help...
Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis. Those who were hit hardest by the current economic slowdown were...
The government can still provide some relief to the people by reducing non-development expenditure. We also need to...
The faces of our leaders keep changing, but one thing that remains constant is the fate of the people of Pakistan. The...
Pakistan is facing numerous economic challenges. Its trade deficit has widened to $43 billion as exports continue to...
Comments