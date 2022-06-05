DRAP suspends registration of three drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has suspended registration of three drug products that do not qualify the criteria of safety, efficacy and quality (SEQ).

The suspended drug products include painkiller tablets of Diclofenac Potassium in strengths of 75 and 100 mg, liquid suspension of anti-ulcer drug Famotidine in strengths of 10mg/5ml and 40mg/5ml, and a combination drug product containing paracetamol, thioridazine and caffeine. In a press release issued here on Saturday, DRAP has advised healthcare professionals, patients and their attendants to desist from prescribing or using these drug products as there is very less data on their SEQ.