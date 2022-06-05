Hike in public transport fares irks passengers

Rawalpindi : Heated arguments and even scuffles were witnessed between transporters and passengers in various parts of the city over an increase in fares without any kind of official announcement.

According to the details, the government has increased petroleum prices to an unprecedented level but the concerned authorities have not increased fares due to which the local transporters have started demanding extra fares on their own.

The recent hike in fuel prices has now started taking effect on common people as the vans and mini-buses owners have arbitrarily increased their fares which resulted in quarrels and even brawls between commuters and conductors.

The passengers demanded that the owners of the public transport vehicles should display fare lists to avoid inconveniencing them. The transporters also increased fares on their own when the government raised price of petrol by Rs. 30 last week.

Talha Chaudhry, a commuter, said “There is also a shortage of transport. The authorities concerned should take immediate action and ensure that normal fares are charged to passengers.”

“First of all the government should fix fares according to the gas prices because almost all vans, buses, and other public transport vehicles are being run on gas. We can see gas cylinders on rooftops of buses but they charge fares on the basis of the petroleum products,” he said.

The transporters have demanded of the government to reduce petrol and diesel prices as these are not affordable for a common man of the country.

“The government should either reduce petrol prices or provide subsidies elsewhere as highly expensive diesel and petrol have increased the cost of transportation,” said Mushtaq Afridi, a local transporter.