Mexican Navy plane crashes in Texas during medical flight, leaving five dead

A Mexican Navy plane crashed into Galveston Bay in Southeastern Texas due to foggy conditions, leaving five people dead, including two pilots, a Navy seaman, the doctor, and the child.

The flight was taking part in a medical mission on the behalf of the Michou y Mau Foundation, aiming to provide care to Mexican children with severe burns.

The aircraft was reportedly on a humanitarian mission with eight aboard: four Navy crew, a doctor, nurse, 1- or 2-year-old patient Federico Efraín Ramírez Cruz, and his companion. It was meant to transport a child burns victim.

In the aftermath of the fatal crash, Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy reported that one person remains missing and two others were rescued alive after a rescue operation in coordination with the US Coast Guard.

According to Flight Radar, the plane activity was last recorded at 15:01 local time (21:01 GMT) over Galveston Bay, while it was preparing to land at Scholes International Airport.

A local yacht captain, Sky Decker, found the nearly submerged plane and he called the police authorities, before jumping in and discovering a badly wounded woman trapped in wreckage.

He commented, “I couldn't believe it. She had maybe three inches of air gap to breathe in. And there was jet fuel in there mixed with the water, fumes real bad. She was really fighting for her life.”

Taking to X, Michou y Mau Foundation sent deep condolences to the families of victims.