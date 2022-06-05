Healthcare facilities assured

MANSEHRA: Assistant Commissioner Oghi Hasrat Khan has paid the surprise visit to many basic health units and assured patients of the better healthcare services and fee of cost medicines.
The AC visited the Basic health Units established in Khatai, Arbora and Nimbal and checked the medicines record and stock.
The officials also reviewed the healthcare services being provided to patients at those health facilities particularly to women and children. The doctors and others staffers present there also apprised the Assistant Commissioner of problems faced by them.
