AJK president urges Pakistan to take Malik’s case to ICJ

ISLAMABAD/ MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said the government of Pakistan should raise the issue at International Court of Justice for the right to access for fair trial to Yasin Malik and his unjust conviction by the Indian court.

While addressing a press conference along with Malik’s wife Mishal Malik at her residence on Friday, the AJ&K President said there was an urgent need to raise the issue at the ICJ, adding that only 22 days have left within that an appeal to review against Malik’s conviction could be filed in the International Court of Justice. Sultan said the history would not forgive us if we fail to make any tangible efforts in this regard.

Owing to some limitations, adding that the government of Azad Kashmir could not file an appeal in the ICJ. Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary said, “As per the rules only member states have the right to access the court and file an appeal in the court. There are certain limitations for us as a state to approach the ICJ as it can only be accessed by a member state, therefore, I urge the federal government to file an appeal against Malik’s unjust sentencing in International Court of Justice immediately.”

“It is high time to raise the issue more vigorously at the ICJ, the UN Commission for Human Rights and other relevant bodies, saying the silence on the issue could cause an irreparable damage to the ongoing Freedom Movement in Kashmir,” the IJ&K President said.

Referring to his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brussels, Barrister Sultan said he would raise the issue of Malik’s unjust sentencing at every forum. Barrister said that he would also seek legal advice from senior barristers in the UK.

On the occasion, Mishal Malik said it was necessary to approach the ICJ against Yasin malik’s sentencing because Malik is not a resident of India and could not be punished under Indian law.