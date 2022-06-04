Pervaiz rejects hike in commodities’ prices

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while rejecting the brutal rise in prices of essential commodities, including petroleum products, said that after dropping petrol and diesel bombs six days ago, the imported government was not yet satisfied that another bomb of inflation fell on the people. “We have already said that these are incompetent people who have come only to wreak havoc. Pakistan’s economic problems will be lessened not by going to the IMF but by honestly increasing trade,” he said.

In a statement, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the incompetent rulers were squeezing the blood of the people instead of giving them relief. An increase of Rs60 per litre petrol is tantamount to destroying the national economy, he added. He further said that a new storm of inflation was imposed on the people and this cruel decision would only aggravate the circumstances.

The price of electricity has gone up and now the knife of taxes is also ready. The next budget will raise a tumult among the people. Pervaiz Elahi further said that why 30 percent cheaper petrol was not taken from Russi. The imported government has given the people the gift of 12 hours power outages and inflation.