Punjab PA session date changed

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi once again changed the date of the session of the provincial legislature. The Speaker has now called the House on June 16, 2022. Earlier the session was to be held on June 6, 2022. The Assembly Secretariat has also issued a formal notification of the new date.
LAHORE: If you have a loved one in jail in Punjab, you can now use a mobile app to register any complaint or problems...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday granted protective bails to former speaker National Assembly Asad...
RAWALPINDI: Terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, in early hours...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said new financial support to...
KARACHI: Sindh and Centre will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with regard to allowing former to retain the...
HARIPUR: A man has allegedly committed suicide after he gunned down his wife in a remote village of Khanpur Tehsil,...
Comments