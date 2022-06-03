 
Punjab PA session date changed

By Our Correspondent
June 03, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi once again changed the date of the session of the provincial legislature. The Speaker has now called the House on June 16, 2022. Earlier the session was to be held on June 6, 2022. The Assembly Secretariat has also issued a formal notification of the new date.

