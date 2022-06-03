Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir is unwavering: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the nation is strongly condemning the conviction of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by the Indian courts.

While speaking to the media persons at the residence of Mashal Malik during his visit to express solidarity with the wife and family of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Thursday, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Pakistan would continue to extend diplomatic and moral support to the Kahsmiris, especially their struggle for self determination, adding that the Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the conviction of Yasin Malik. The NA Speaker said he visited to show solidarity with Mashal Malik, wife of Yasin Mlik, and his family, adding that the Parliament and people have always raised their voices for Kashmiris. He assured that their plight and voice would be raised at all the regional and international forums, saying that unilateral decision of Indian court could not stifle the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris as well as Yasin Malik.

He further said the Hurriyat leader has raised the banner of truth fullness by enduring the hardships of imprisonment. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said all the political parties have unanimous view on Kashmir issue and support their right to self-determination.

He stressed on the need for electronic, print and social media to play due role in highlighting the Kashmir issue, saying that the Kashmir issue would be fully highlighted in the international forums on behalf of the Parliament of Pakistan. He expressed the hope that the sun of freedom would soon rise in the occupied Kashmir valley.

Mashal Malik said the so-called Indian court has strangled the justice system, saying that Modi’s government has buried Gandhi's ideology of secular India and any minority is not safe in the country. She further added that the families of Benazir Bhutto and Nelson Mandela were allowed to visit them in the prison but her daughter and she do not have the same right.