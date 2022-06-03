Anti-riot exercises underway

Islamabad : The personnel of Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) anti-riot exercise were underway to cope with any untoward situation in a professional manner.

The joint anti-riots exercises were initiated, following directions of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to ensure law and order in the federal capital. Deputy Commandant FC Captain (r) Abdul Saeed Naveed and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the joint exercises on Thursday.