Four killed as quakes hit southwest China

BEIJING: At least four people are dead and 14 others injured after two earthquakes hit southwestern China on Wednesday, state media reported.
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV.
CAIRO: A presidential pardon on Wednesday saw Egyptian opposition figure Yahya Abdelhadi released from jail after...
THE HAGUE: Police in 11 countries have taken down a mobile phone scam dubbed FluBot that spread around the world via...
TEHRAN: Iran warned on Wednesday it would respond to any "unconstructive actions" taken by the UN atomic watchdog...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation lamented on Wednesday that it had no access to data about North Korea’s...
WASHINGTON: Iranian government-backed hackers tried to attack a leading US hospital for children in 2020, but were...
COPENHAGEN: With the war in Ukraine forcing countries in Europe to rethink their security policy, Denmark on Wednesday...
Comments