Four killed as quakes hit southwest China

BEIJING: At least four people are dead and 14 others injured after two earthquakes hit southwestern China on Wednesday, state media reported.

A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV.