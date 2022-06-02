Siraj flays PMLN, PPP for anti-poor decisions

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed concern that PDM government policies are the continuation of those of PTI regime, deprived of any public welfare agenda.

PMLN and PPP are taking exactly the same anti-poor decisions which they had been vocally opposing during PTI rule, he said in a statement from Mansoora Wednesday. “All the major political parties except the Jamaat-e-Islami are in power now. I challenge them to bring forward any programme to put the country back on development track and give relief to the inflation-stricken masses,” he said.

The ruling parties had no agenda of public welfare at all, he said, adding their sole objective was to protect self-interests, make billions of rupees and properties through illegal means. The JI, he said, believed the three parties were now badly exposed before the masses and would no longer be able to befool the people of Pakistan.

He demanded the government take measures to end inflation and eliminate riba from national economy in the upcoming budget. He warned that JI would bring the masses at roads if the demands were not met.

Instead of taking austerity measures, controlling non-developmental expenditures and bringing end to the VIP cultures, the rulers rushed to the IMF to get bailout packages, he said. Pakistan, he added, had so far received 23 programmes from the global lender but none of them brought any change to the national economy. The corruption, ill-conceived policies, interest-based economy and the two percent ruling elite capturing the resources of the country were the real evils, he said. Pakistan, he added, could not go forward without getting rid of the status quo parties and the corrupt system. Masses, he said, should launch a peaceful democratic struggle for their rights and send the test faces to homes.