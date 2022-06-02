‘112 students get visa for China’

Islamabad: A total of 112 visas have been issued to the Pakistani students enrolled in China, while 17 visas are still pending, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain was told in a meeting on Wednesday.

The minister directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate Pakistani students in getting visas. The meeting was called to discuss the issues of Pakistani students studying in China. It was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of education, MoFA, HEC, PIA, and Aviation Division.

Minister Rana Tanveer said we have to put top priority on resolving the issue of Pakistani students who are enrolled in Chinese Institutes. Rana Tanveer was apprised in the meeting that all formal approvals for a charter flight have been gained from the government of China and a special charter flight of PIA will fly on 7th June to take Pakistani students to Xian, China. The flight will take approximately 150 students back to China, contingent on the issue of Chinese visas to Pakistani students.

Rana Tanveer said that the students are our children and emphasized the importance of supporting the youth of the country. He said that the students are an asset to the country. On the direction of the Federal Minister the forum was informed that the ticket prices have been highly subsidized so that they are affordable for the students.

Rana Tanveer was informed that 112 student visas have been issued to Pakistani students while 17 visas are still pending. Rana Tanveer directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the facilitation of Pakistani students with respect to their visas.