A new era of motorways

A new era of enhanced regional connectivity and economic growth was heralded in Pakistan with the construction of the first motorway. The then Prime Minister emphasized that the motorway was not only a road network but a living symbol of our passion and a milestone for Pakistan’s development and prosperity. The first motorway, a modern and efficient example that put many international motorways to shame, welcomed commuters. Since then, the motorway network has grown immensely, propelling Pakistan toward streamlined economic development, strategic connectivity, and projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The traffic volume seen back in 1997 has grown over tenfold; an increasingly large number of motorists use the motorways, especially since the rise of economic hubs like Faisalabad and Sialkot. Simultaneously, departmental resources have not scaled proportionally against increasing responsibilities. Additionally, while international best practices have shifted towards employing more innovative and tech-based solutions to policing motorways, our progress in embracing technological innovations has been admittedly slower. To combat this increasing disparity, we have taken steps to plug digital gaps by erecting quick and effective solutions. NHMP’s area of responsibility rose from 367 kilometers to 4,974 kilometers while NHMP’s strength has only risen from 431 to 8,730. Despite an asymmetrical increase in area of responsibility, and stagnant resources, NHMP continues to maintain and raise the standards in the policing of Pakistan’s national highways and motorways.

As a pilot project, there will be zero tolerance for violations on our motorways. Over speeding motorists will face heavy fines and patrol cars will chase and apprehend violators if needed. Violations in lane discipline will be rigorously monitored, and fined. Violators will be identified by using intelligently deployed spotters with hi-tech gadgets, next-generation speed cameras, and drone cameras. There are also variable messaging signboards mounted on the back of patrol cars and signboards that guide motorists, warn violators and provide essential advisories. This will be married to a robust public service vehicle management system already in place on M-2 and M-3 and is being deployed nationwide. All NHMP officers are now equipped with body cams to improve service delivery and ensure transparency for all stakeholders involved.

It is disheartening to recall the number of lives lost on the road. Exercises like using a stop sign to move fast-moving vehicles also puts NHMP officers’ lives at risk. These mechanisms will be incrementally replaced with safer alternatives. Instead, toll plazas will now be manned, and violators will be fined there. Additional inroads are being paved for institutionalizing e-challans and banning repeat violators from entering the motorway network.

Initiatives also include a demerit point system whereby motorists will begin accruing demerit points on their driving licenses which will ultimately lead to suspension of the permit at a certain number of points. Unique strategies identify violations in lane discipline, with supplemental evidence from drones in some cases will enhance surveillance and enforcement. We are entering a transitory stage between a digital void and a state-of-the-art technological automated enforcement system. Having seen successful applications of tech-based policing solutions in our cities. We now aim to move National Highways and Motorway Police closer to the situation with fewer boots on the ground but more eyes on commuters through contextualized digital systems that suit the operational climate of Pakistan.

As one of the youngest nations in the world, Pakistanis have an unprecedented potential for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic miracles. Mobility, however, remains one of the critical drivers for realizing our collective ambitions, and the motorway network is the flagship operator. As a police officer and a Pakistani, serving our mighty national highways and motorways is an incredible honor. With the support of our institutions, and the great people of this country, we are confident that we can preserve the glory of our infrastructure and enhance it into a beacon of excellence.

— Khalid Mahmood, IGP Motorways