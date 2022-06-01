Beat the heat

Karachi witnessed a severe heatwave in 2015, which took more than a thousand lives. The city is recording extreme temperatures once again. I am a working professional, and on my way to I I Chundrigar Road from the Karachi airport, I hardly see any bus shelters, forcing people to wait for the bus under the sun.

The sweltering heat calls for the authorities to start a tree plantation campaign. Trees not only keep the environment clean and green but also allow people to relax under their shade. We need more trees to deal with extreme temperatures.

Najmus Sahar

Karachi