Unsafe disposal of infectious waste flaring communicable diseases in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has failed to implement the Infectious Waste Management Services (IWMS) project in the province to control communicable diseases. Due to the non-existence of a proper system, the infectious waste has put the lives of millions of citizens in danger.

KP is generating approximately 244,419kg of infectious waste every month and only 42,270kg is incinerated while the remaining 202,149KG is either dumped in landfill sites or the natural water streams and sometimes burnt in the open. Thus, 83% of infectious waste is not disposed of safely while only 17% is incinerated properly.

Director-General Health Dr Shaheen Afiri told this correspondent that Rs.1.7b has been allocated for this project in which infectious waste management services will be provided to all 140 secondary hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged districts. “However, there were certain concerns regarding the design of the project which needed to be improved.”

“The revised design of the project was developed in consultation with PPP and waste management experts from Word Bank and after taking input from the private sector. The procurement for the project is now underway and bids were received last month, she said.

Commenting on the situation, the Convener of Sarhad Conservation Network and Peshawar Clean Air Alliance Doctor Adil Zareef said that a lot of blood-borne infections like AIDs, Hepatitis B, C and other diseases are spreading through hypodermic needles and a lack of safety regulations for hospitals.

“These infections can be prevented and controlled with proper disposal of hospital waste management,” he said. According to documents available with this scribe, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had approved a summary for the safe disposal of hospital infectious waste on Mach, 18, 2020. The PC-1 was approved on November 26, 2020. The KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra played a pivotal role in the whole process by allocating the funds. The unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles over the approved PC-1 took about two years for tenders, even though the PC-1 was approved for 4 years. The tender was advertised on March, 1, 2022 by Health Foundation, KPK, and after almost near the end of the second fiscal year PC-1 and budget was approved.

As per the WHO Standards, the estimated quantity of per day infectious waste produced in KP @ 70% occupancy and 0.32KG per bed is around 8147kg. The non-MTIs generate 3030kg, MTIS 1851, private clinics 1813, private labs 377, private hospitals 874, and private medical centres 202kg per day.

Similarly, the estimated quantity of infectious generation per month in KP @ 70% occupancy and 0.32 kg per bed is around 244,419 kg. The non-MTIs generate 90,915 KG, MTIS, 55,534, private clinics 54,378, private labs 11,309, private hospitals 26,208, and private medical centers 6,075kg per month.

Approximately, 1,409kg of waste is incinerated daily while around 42,270kg per month. However, 202,149kgof waste is not treated in a month. According to sources, the non-treated waste is dumped in landfill sites and rivers or openly burnt daily, which is dangerous for both the health and the environment. The scavengers pick the infectious waste, which is recycled or sold in the market. The 19 public sector hospitals are using incinerators with improper or absence of necessary amenities to meet the defined parameters by Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

KP Health Foundation was tasked with implementing the project which could not be started for the lack of interest from the MDs of the foundation and the lack of capacity of the institution. Thus the project was delayed.