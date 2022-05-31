Pacific nations reject China security pact

SUVA, Fiji: Ten Pacific island nations rebuffed China’s push for a wide-ranging regional security pact on Monday, amid worries the proposal was designed to pull them into Beijing’s orbit.
Talks in Fiji between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and leaders from the small island nations failed to reach an agreement, in a high-profile diplomatic setback for Beijing.
