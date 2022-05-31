 
Tuesday May 31, 2022
World

Pacific nations reject China security pact

By AFP
May 31, 2022

SUVA, Fiji: Ten Pacific island nations rebuffed China’s push for a wide-ranging regional security pact on Monday, amid worries the proposal was designed to pull them into Beijing’s orbit.

Talks in Fiji between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and leaders from the small island nations failed to reach an agreement, in a high-profile diplomatic setback for Beijing.

