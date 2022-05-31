Traders meet CM

LAHORE:A delegation led by President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Irfan Iqbal Sheikh called on Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz here Monday.

The delegation congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on his election as Punjab Chief Minister. Hamza Shehbaz said that today he was meeting them as a Pakistani, not a politician. “Pakistan is currently facing economic and other challenges. We all have to get Pakistan out of economic difficulties with national consultation. We are all one for the sake of Pakistan,” Hamza Shehbaz said, adding politics will continue to happen but first of all we have to think about Pakistan.

“In 2018, when the PMLN left the government, the growth rate was 6 percent. CPEC and other projects were moving fast. There was zero outages in the country. The PML-N government has implemented more than 10,000MW power projects in the country,” he said, adding the former government made wrong decisions about the economy as soon as it came into power.