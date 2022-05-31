All set for return of Pakistani students to China

Islamabad:The Pakistani and Chinese authorities have agreed on the immediate start of the return of the Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities but got stuck in their country due to the pandemic-induced restrictions.

According to the federal education ministry, minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has accorded a top priority to the resolution of the issue and held many meetings involving the education ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education Commission and Aviation Division as well as the Cultural Counsellor in Chinese Embassy.

A meeting in continuation of these efforts to resolve the issue of Pakistani students studying in China was held on 13th May, 2022 under the chairmanship of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer.

In the meeting, it was decided that the process of returning Pakistani students will be immediately started in coordination with the Chinese government. An initial list of approximately 161 students was provided by HEC who will be returning to China to continue their education via the first flight.

Minister Rana Tanveer said a special chartered flight shall be arranged to ensure the return of the Pakistani students to China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was directed to ensure facilitation of Pakistani students with respect to their Visas.

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counsellor in Chinese Embassy informed that 96 Visas have been issued and reiterated that Chinese Embassy in Islamabad shall assist in providing permission by the Chinese government for a chartered flight to China.

It was decided that the relevant Chinese authorities will be requested for two-way operating special flight so that students in China can also be facilitated in coming back to Pakistan. The minister said that the issues of Pakistani students are of utmost importance and reiterated his resolve to ensure that the concerns of the Pakistani students will be addressed on priority basis.

He directed the forum to ensure speedy execution so that the loss of education of Pakistani students can be minimized on emergency basis. The minister also thanked the Chinese government for the support and called Pakistan and China iron brothers. He said such cultural exchange will lead to enhanced bilateral relationship and trade.