Fractured country

Strange but interesting political developments have taken place in our country in the last few weeks. The PTI can be termed as the main character behind these developments. Imran Khan has been demanding early elections ever since his ouster. Last week, he started his long march to the capital from Peshawar with the same demand. But after reaching Islamabad, he gave the government six days to give a date for elections. A number of factors could have affected this decision. Even though the PTI claimed that it would bring two million people out on the streets, only a few hundred people came out to join the march. Another factor could have been the government’s decision to call in the army.

At present, Pakistan cannot afford unrest and chaos. Our trade with other countries is being seriously affected because of the current political environment. Our foreign exchange reserves are fast depleting. It seems that our politicians have failed to bring stability to the country.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad