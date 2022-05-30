Cut in flour price soothes people: CM

LAHORE:Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique called on Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz here on Sunday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest, political situation and measures to provide relief to the people from inflation. During the four and a half years of Imran Niazi, the people were pushed into the mill of inflation, Hamza Shehbaz said, adding PMLN government had mitigated the problems of the people of the province by reducing the price of flour.

He said a 10kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs490 instead of Rs650 across the province due to which ordinary man has been given relief of Rs160 on 10kg flour bag. He revealed that steps were also being taken to bring down the prices of sugar and ghee.

Hamza Shehbaz said that in the audio leak, Imran Niazi kept begging for NRO for himself. “Audio leak unveiled the conspiracy,” he maintained.

Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the steps taken by the PMLN government for providing genuine relief to the people who were already crushed by inflation. He said by making flour cheaper the PMLN government gave a big relief to common man.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the PMLN government would continue to provide more relief to the citizens in the coming days. He said the country would soon be back on the track of development.

felicitates CPNE office-bearers: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

In his statement issued here Sunday, Hamza Shehbaz congratulated CPNE President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice-President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Amir Mahmood and other office-bearers.

The chief minister expressed good wishes for the newly-elected body and said that PMLN believed in freedom of expression. The importance of independent and responsible journalism in a democracy was obvious for the development of the country, he concluded.