Experts stress safety measures during heat wave

LAHORE : Health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary exposure to sun and follow other precautionary measures during the current hot weather.
Dr Aftab said that a number of patients were coming to the hospital emergency with severe vomiting, diarrhea, cholera and gastro symptoms. He advised that citizens should avoid direct exposure to sun and take plenty of liquids, use umbrella to avoid sun heat which may cause heat stroke.
Dr Babar Hussain, a child specialist, said that the heatwave was dangerous for the young kids so it was responsibility of parents to keep an eye on their activities. He said that children should be kept in the homes as much as possible and given boiled water to drink from time to time, adding that sore products, ice-cream, or cold water could affect their throats. The second heatwave is hitting the province these days. According to the Meteorological experts, the current heatwaves are result of the global warming and some areas of the world like Pakistan and India are facing severe hot weather.
LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council Saturday organised a painting competition on Youm-e-Takbir, here at Alhamra Arts...
Islamabad : Ministry of Interior on Friday sent a recommendation to the Finance Division to revise salary structure...
High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of premature deaths in the world. According to the World Health...
Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Saturday directed all the field police officers to...
LAHORE : The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab has arrested eight suspects belonging to different defunct...
LAHORE : Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday said that the country needs tolerance and harmony,...
Comments