Nation needs tolerance, harmony: Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE : Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday said that the country needs tolerance and harmony, besides a healthy and robust economy for across the board socio-economic development.

Addressing a seminar “18th Amendment: its impact on the provinces” organized by the Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab at Al-Hamra Hall here, NA Speaker said that tolerance is a high social value on which is based the foundation of a civilized society.

He in particular called upon the youth to understand that “politics” could be practiced or exercised successfully by giving honour to others.

He cited that in a home, which is microcosm of society, “if abuses and foul language are used rampantly then the people of that family would not progress in true sense of the word”.

“Are we suffering from any kind of hybrid war against the nation”, he asked.

“Let us spread love in the country and distribute happiness in society,” he called upon the people.

He said the PPP workers and leaders always said that democracy was the “best revenge”.

About the Constitution, the Speaker said that this vital document binds together the entire nation.

He observed that PPP founder leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed introduced the very first unanimously agreed upon constitution, adding that Bhutto Shaheed was a visionary leader who was supported by the entire national leadership in 1973. He added that the PPP founder leader (ZAB) laid the foundation of the Senate of Pakistan.

He, however, regretted that dictators over the years “defaced” the Constitution and did not give due importance to it.

Parliament is a platform, which represents entire nation and dictators attempted to weaken this institution, he said.

However, paying tribute to former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed, he said that she fought for the restoration of the Constitution and sacrificed her life for a high national cause.

Raja Pervaiz said that recently New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also paid homage to BB Shaheed for her services for democracy.

He said that nobody forced former president Asif Zardari to transfer his power to the office of prime minister.

He appreciated that like the 1973 Constitution, 18th Amendment was also approved with the consent of all parties.

He observed that grandson of ZAB Shaheed, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs was warmly welcomed in the world.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Fahad Hussain, while addressing the seminar, said that the 18th Amendment strengthened the democratic infrastructure and the credit goes to PPP.

He said those amendments would be more effective if the nation could get quality education, good health facilities, women empowerment, agricultural reforms and other facilities.

PPP Punjab Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said in his speech that it was only PPP, which delivered well whenever it came into power.

He said a unanimous Constitution was not sole contribution of the party, adding, the party leaders sacrificed their lives for strengthening democracy.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said that after a consensus based Constitution, 18th Amendment was another milestone, which was given by the PPP.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari surrendered his powers in favour of prime minister and the parliament. Senior PPP leaders Samina Khalid Ghurki, Ch Aslam Gill and a number of PPP workers attended the seminar.