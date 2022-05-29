Increase in transport fare

LAHORE : Following a hike in petroleum products prices, private transport owners in the provincial capital have increased fares from Rs100 to Rs300. They have increased fares from Lahore to Karachi from Rs3,700 to Rs4,000, for Sadiqabad from Rs2,000 to Rs2,310, Rawalpindi from Rs1,750 to Rs1,850, Faisalabad from Rs850 to Rs950, Sargodha from Rs720 to Rs850, Peshawar from Rs2,100 to Rs2,200 and Murree from Rs2,100 to Rs2,200. Commuters and passengers have condemned the increase in transport fares.