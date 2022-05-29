PMLN made Pakistan’s defence impregnable, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR): Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had made defence of the country impregnable and no-one could cast an evil eye on motherland.

Addressing a function in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer at the PMLN KP Secretariat here, Muqam said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had set aside international pressure and made Pakistan an atomic power after six successful atomic explosions at Chagi, Balochistan around 24 years ago.

He said that Pakistan was an independent country and would take all decisions in the national interest.

Amir Muqam said that the decision of nuclear tests was taken in the national interest despite international pressure and today’s Pakistan was a declared nuclear power.

Thus Pakistan became the seventh in world and first country of Muslim Ummah to join the club of nuclear powers, he added.

He appreciated the scientists and other stakeholders for making the atomic programme a success.

The adviser said that Yaum-e-Takbeer was being celebrated with national enthusiasm across the country. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), he said that the flopped long march had exposed the real face of the PTI leadership.

The brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added, had rejected PTI’s long march after all the promises of Imran Khan proved false.

Amir Muqam claimed that Imran Khan had used KP government resources for personal and political gains and the helicopter of KP government used by Imran was a testimony to this fact. “If Imran wants early elections and dissolution of the National Assembly, then why was he not dissolving the KP Assembly?” he questioned.

PMLN Peshawar general secretary Saeed Butt, city president Malik Nadeem and others were also present at the function.