FIH names 16 teams for World Cup

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan missed out a ticket to World Cup Hockey 2023 in India after being beaten by Japan the other day in Jakarta (Indonesia), the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has named all 16 teams to compete in the mega event.

At the Hero Asia Cup, which is currently taking place in Jakarta, Pakistan lost to Japan 3-2 the other day which meant Japan joined Malaysia and Korea as the three teams to qualify for the World Cup.

India, being the host nation of the World Cup, had already qualified.

At the continental showpiece event, India, Japan, Malaysia and Korea have all won through to the top four of the competition, with the Super4s finals taking place over the weekend to decide the overall winner of the event.

India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, France, Wales, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.