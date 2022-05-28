Pakistan look to complete clean sweep

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricketers will be looking to complete a clean sweep when they face Sri Lanka in their third and final game of the three-match T20I series here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Saturday (today).

Pakistan on Tuesday took a bright start to the series when they downed the visitors by six wickets thanks to solid batting performances by Nida Dar and skipper Bismah Maroof. Leggie Tuba Hassan made a dream debut by taking 3-8 in her quota of four overs — the best figures by a debutant.

Sri Lanka scored 106-8 and Pakistan chased the target with ten balls to spare.

In the second show on Thursday, Pakistan whipped Sri Lanka by seven wickets to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series.

All five regular bowlers bowled really well and restricted the visitors to just 102. Pakistan then chased the target with an enviable ease in the 18th over after losing just three wickets. It was the day of 17-year-old Abbottabad-born batter Ayesha Naseem who hit a 31-ball 45, striking five fours and one six to take the game away from Sri Lanka who had bowled well during the initial ten overs.

As the series has already been decided, Pakistan are expected to use their bench strength and give chances to youngsters in the final game on Saturday which will begin at 2pm.

After the T20I series, both nations will be engaged in the ODI series which will be conducted from June 1-5 at the same venue.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Sachini Nisansala, and Sugandika Kumari.