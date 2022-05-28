PPP worker shot dead in Lyari

A worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party, also associated with the construction business, was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in Lyari on Friday.

The incident took place near Machli Market within the limits of the Baghdadi police station. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the body of 38-year-old Danish Qureshi, son of Younus Qureshi, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Police said armed motorcyclists shot him at least four times, killing him on the spot. The police said that apparently he was killed in an act of targeted killing while the possibility of extortion also could not be ruled out.

The victim was a resident of the same area, and the police said they were looking for CCTV footage to trace the culprit. The police found empty shells of the pistol used in the shooting, and registered a case.