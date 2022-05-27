Normalcy returns to twin cities

Islamabad : The normalcy returned to Rawalpindi and Islamabad Thursday after Wednesday’s pitched clashes between law enforcement agencies and protesters, however, the dwellers of the twin cities remained tense showing concerns about the attitude of different political parties toward creating law and order situations and openly violating the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) orders.

The political parties not only violate SCP orders but also create a sense of fear and panic among the locals, the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad told ‘The News’ here on Thursday.

What would happen after six days as PTI Imran Khan once again threatened to bring 3,000,000 people here in the federal capital, Islamabad, the locals questioned in fear and panic.

The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) also continued suspension of service even on Thursday in fear of PTI’s angry protesters. Metro Bus Service is likely to be operational here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from today (Friday).

All Public and Private educational institutions also remained closed here in the twin cities on Thursday and are likely to reopen today. The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad opened all entry and exit points.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) sanitation department was busy cleaning Jinnah Avenue and Red Zone areas. The Jinnah Avenue and Red Zone areas looked like heaps of garbage. The PTI protesters burnt all ‘Green Areas’ of the Red Zone. They not only burnt ‘Green Areas’ of Red Zone but damaged several cars, metro station doors, fences, swings, handrails, sitting cabins, roadside cabins, and offices in the federal capital, Islamabad while motor showrooms, roadside cabins, expensive plants, park gates and damaged some of roadside petrol pumps in Rawalpindi during ‘peaceful’ protest demonstration.

The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have reopened all bus and wagon terminals as well.