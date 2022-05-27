BD top order stumbles after Mathews, Chandimal hit tons

DHAKA: Sri Lankan seamers cut through the Bangladesh top order in the second innings after centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal gave the visitors a commanding lead in the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday.
Bangladesh were a dangerous 34-4 at stumps on the fourth day and still need another 107 runs to ward off an innings defeat.
The visitors were all out for 506 runs in the day’s final session, with Shakib Al Hasan claiming his 19th Test five-for and pacer Ebadot Hossain finishing 4-148.
The hosts fell into trouble in the sixth over as Asitha Fernando delivered opener Tamim Iqbal his second duck of the Test, returning after a catch in second slip from Kusal Mendis.
Najmul Hossain (two), Mominul Haque (0) and Mahmudul Hasan (15) followed him in quick succession as Fernando and Kasun Rajitha ripped through the top order to finish with 2-12 and 1-12 respectively.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, who shared 272 in the first innings and slammed a century each, finished the day on 14 and one.
It followed a day of struggles with the ball, with Bangladesh unable to make any breakthrough until after tea.
Score Board
Bangladesh won the toss
Bangladesh 1st Innings 365
Sri Lanka 1st Innings
Oshada c Najmul b Ebadot 57
Dimuth (c) b Shakib 80
Kusal Mendis lbw b Shakib 11
Kasun b Ebadot 0
Mathews not out 145
Silva c †Liton b Shakib 58 Chandimal c Tamim b Ebadot 124 Dickwella † c †Liton b Shakib 9 Mendis lbw b Ebadot 10 Jayawickrama c †Liton b Shakib 0 Fernando run out (Mushfiqur/Shakib) 2
Extras: (lb 8, nb 2) 10
Total: 165.1 Ov ( 794 Mts) 506
Fall: 1-95, 25.5 ov, 2-139, 43.1 ov, 3-144, 46.2 ov, 4-164, 55.6 ov, 5-266, 87.5 ov, 6-465, 156.6 ov, 7-482 , 159.5 ov, 8-501 , 162.5 ov, 9-502 , 163.3 ov, 10-506 , 165.1 ov
Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 23-3-85-0, Ebadot Hossain 38-4-148-4, Shakib Al Hasan 40.1-11-96-5, Mosaddek Hossain 12-1-38-0, Taijul Islam 49-10-124-0, Mominul Haque 3-0-7-0
Bangladesh 2nd Innings
Mahmudul c Mendis b Fernando 15
Iqbal c Mendis b Fernando 0
Najmul run out (Jayawickrama) 2
Haque(c) c †Dickwella b Rajitha 0
Mushfiqur Rahim not out 14
Litton Das † not out 1
Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2
Total: 13 Ov (RR: 2.61) 34/4
Yet to bat: Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
Fall: 1-15 , 5.1 ov, 2-19, 7.2 ov, 3-19, 8.2 ov, 4-23, 9.1 ov
Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 6-3-12-1, Asitha Fernando 6-2-12-2, Praveen Jayawickrama 1-0-9-0
Umpires: Joel Wilson, Sharfuddoula
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan lifted the 39th Chief of the Air Staff Khyber Cup Open Tennis Trophy defeating...
KARACHI: Balochistan is set to host two international satellite events from June 14-19.The Balochistan Satellite...
LAHORE: The Pakistan and the West Indies One-day International series has been shifted to Multan due to political...
KARACHI: Ayesha Naseem played an entertaining unbeaten knock as Pakistan women whipped Sri Lanka by seven wickets to...
TIRANA: Jose Mourinho said that he and Roma had made history after winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday,...
ISLAMABAD: Missing out on the World Cup 2023 is a big blow to Pakistan hockey, admitted by the team head coach...
Comments