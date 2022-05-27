BD top order stumbles after Mathews, Chandimal hit tons

DHAKA: Sri Lankan seamers cut through the Bangladesh top order in the second innings after centuries from Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal gave the visitors a commanding lead in the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh were a dangerous 34-4 at stumps on the fourth day and still need another 107 runs to ward off an innings defeat.

The visitors were all out for 506 runs in the day’s final session, with Shakib Al Hasan claiming his 19th Test five-for and pacer Ebadot Hossain finishing 4-148.

The hosts fell into trouble in the sixth over as Asitha Fernando delivered opener Tamim Iqbal his second duck of the Test, returning after a catch in second slip from Kusal Mendis.

Najmul Hossain (two), Mominul Haque (0) and Mahmudul Hasan (15) followed him in quick succession as Fernando and Kasun Rajitha ripped through the top order to finish with 2-12 and 1-12 respectively.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, who shared 272 in the first innings and slammed a century each, finished the day on 14 and one.

It followed a day of struggles with the ball, with Bangladesh unable to make any breakthrough until after tea.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings 365

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Oshada c Najmul b Ebadot 57

Dimuth (c) b Shakib 80

Kusal Mendis lbw b Shakib 11

Kasun b Ebadot 0

Mathews not out 145

Silva c †Liton b Shakib 58 Chandimal c Tamim b Ebadot 124 Dickwella † c †Liton b Shakib 9 Mendis lbw b Ebadot 10 Jayawickrama c †Liton b Shakib 0 Fernando run out (Mushfiqur/Shakib) 2

Extras: (lb 8, nb 2) 10

Total: 165.1 Ov ( 794 Mts) 506

Fall: 1-95, 25.5 ov, 2-139, 43.1 ov, 3-144, 46.2 ov, 4-164, 55.6 ov, 5-266, 87.5 ov, 6-465, 156.6 ov, 7-482 , 159.5 ov, 8-501 , 162.5 ov, 9-502 , 163.3 ov, 10-506 , 165.1 ov

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 23-3-85-0, Ebadot Hossain 38-4-148-4, Shakib Al Hasan 40.1-11-96-5, Mosaddek Hossain 12-1-38-0, Taijul Islam 49-10-124-0, Mominul Haque 3-0-7-0

Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Mahmudul c Mendis b Fernando 15

Iqbal c Mendis b Fernando 0

Najmul run out (Jayawickrama) 2

Haque(c) c †Dickwella b Rajitha 0

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 14

Litton Das † not out 1

Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2

Total: 13 Ov (RR: 2.61) 34/4

Yet to bat: Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Fall: 1-15 , 5.1 ov, 2-19, 7.2 ov, 3-19, 8.2 ov, 4-23, 9.1 ov

Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 6-3-12-1, Asitha Fernando 6-2-12-2, Praveen Jayawickrama 1-0-9-0

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Sharfuddoula