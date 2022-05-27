Revolution cancelled

On Thursday (May 26), Imran Khan surprisingly announced that he was giving the government another six days to announce elections and that he would repeat the Azadi March exercise in case the government failed to announce a date for elections. His supporters, however, were ready to continue their sit-in until Imran Khan’s demands for the dissolution of the assemblies and early elections were met. They believed that their leader was firm in his commitment and not budging from his stance of a long march and a sit-in.

What happened behind the scenes is unknown, but the end result is favourable for the country’s people and dwindling economy. One hopes that in the next six days, an amicable solution to this problem will be found. It remains to be seen how the state affairs will be run if a caretaker setup is in place. The priority for the authorities is negotiations with the IMF to convince them for the much-needed financial assistance.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada