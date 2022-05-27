No-trust motion against Balochistan CM fails

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Photo: The News/File

QUETTA: The no-confidence motion submitted against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo could not succeed on Thursday as the opposition party failed to get the required numbers.

The opposition required 13 members to pass the motion but only 11 members voted in its favour and it was termed “ineffective” by the acting speaker, Geo News reported.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Akhtar Hussain Langu said that the party would not support the no-confidence motion against Bizenjo. “BNP has formed a committee to discuss the issue and reach a conclusion regarding the no-confidence motion against the Balochistan CM,” he said while talking to reporters before the Balochistan Assembly session.

Langu said that political parties in the Balochistan Assembly have contacted us;however, the door to discussion is open regarding the no-confidence motion against the CM. He said the BNP has formed a negotiating committee which will meet soon. “We will formulate our strategy for the no-confidence motion and announce our decision within two days,” he said.

On May 18, BAP and allies submitted a no-confidence motion against Bizenjo. According to PTI Balochistan chapter President Yar Muhammad Rind, the party members were united against Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him. “We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo,” said Rind, adding that the party will decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well. “The no-confidence motion against him will fail,” she maintained.