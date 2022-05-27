Chauburji residents facing civic problems

LAHORE:Residents of Old Riffle Road, Chauburji, have demanded Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz pay a surprise visit to the area to know the problems they are facing.

They said all streetlights of the area were out of order or missing for a long time. Despite several complaints, no official of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore turned up in the area to address their complaints.

They said due to darkness, they were facing law and order problem in the area and incidents of robberies and street crime increased in the locality. Stray dogs were moving freely in the locality and despite several complaints, the MCL staff did not take any measure to improve the situation, they said and added that stray dogs attacked residents at night and several incidents of dog biting were reported in the area.

The residents appealed to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Punjab chief secretary and officials concerned to visit the locality and give directions to MCL chief officer to listen to people of the area. They alleged that the chief officer was not listening to them. They said the chief officer did not attend their calls.