PMLN terms long march a flop show

LAHORE:PMLN Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Imran Goraya has said disengagement of people from the long march has brought Imran Khan and PTI into the dustbin of politics.

The real place of PTI is the dustbin of politics. Politicians playing negative politics have reached their logical conclusion, he said in a statement, adding lack of interest of people has led the PTI's long march to failure. “People have rejected false promises of PTI and now they will never be fooled by the party. It is hoped that now Imran Khan has been exposed to his reality. Despite the failure of the long march, Imran Khan keeps repeating ‘I do not believe’, Goraya said and added that vandalism and arson have become a trademark of PTI and now have known the true face of PTI. He said the Punjab government had taken all necessary steps for the protection of life and property of people which had yielded positive results.