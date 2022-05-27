Five injured in PU students’ clash

LAHORE:Two student groups clashed at Punjab University (PU) on Thursday evening leaving around five students injured.

The cause of the clash could not be known immediately but it took place before the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) started its rally and conference in support of senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik who was jailed for life by an Indian court the other day. A PU official, however, confirmed that the Jamiat neither sought nor was awarded permission to hold the event.

The clash between Pashtun students and those belonging to Jamiat first started outside the PU’s Institute of Education & Research (IER) and later the students moved to nearby Electrical Engineering ground where Jamiat was organising the event without permission of the university administration.

Sources said some students belonging to the two groups were travelling in the same PU bus from Old Campus to New Campus where they exchanged hot words over some issues which later turned into a clash when they reached the New Campus. The students from the two sides pelted stones on each other in which some students were injured. A contingent of police arrived after which the groups dispersed.