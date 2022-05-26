International Advisory Board lauds GIK’s role

SWABI: Members of the International Advisory Board (IAB) of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology have acknowledged the impact made by the institute and lauded its contribution to the world of science and innovation.
Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIK Institute, presided over the meeting on Wednesday.
The IAB meeting was held online. But it was declared that the next phase of the IAB meeting was planned in the physical mode towards the end of the current year.
The meeting was attended by international members from Japan, the USA, the UK, Italy, China, Singapore, and Spain.
The international members of the IAB appreciated the efforts the GIK was making to produce quality engineers and scientists for both the local and international markets. They asked for introducing specific programmes related to innovative technologies. The impact that GIK has made was acknowledged by all the international members of IAB.
