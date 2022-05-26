Ties with neighbouring countries and West the way forward: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari being interviewed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos on May 25, 2022. Photo: Twitter/PPP

DAVOS: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday rejected claims by former prime minister Imran Khan that the United States had plotted his downfall.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told a British wire service that Khan’s ouster last month was in fact a milestone for Pakistani democracy.

“Pakistan has a history of prime ministers who have been removed undemocratically, unconstitutionally through various means,” Bhutto Zardari said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos.

“We’ve had a prime minister who was removed and hanged!” Bhutto Zardari said with reference to his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, part of a family history repeatedly marked by violence as well as high office.

Bhutto Zardari was a 19-year-old studying at Oxford University when his mother Benazir Bhutto was assassinated. His father Asif Ali Zardari was also the president of Pakistan.At just 33, he is hoping to appeal to his country’s young population and step into the shoes of a political dynasty. As the leader of his mother’s Pakistan Peoples Party, he said will run in the next elections and seek to form a government. For the moment, he says he is focused on Pakistan’s foreign policy challenges around the world.



While Davos has been dominated by fears around trade blocs and more siloed nations, Bhutto Zardari said multilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries and the West is the way forward for Pakistan.

“He’s doing whatever he can to adopt maximalist extremist positions, whip up anti-American sentiment and draw parallels to the Taliban’s struggle in Afghanistan to undermine this space for this democratic transition,” Bhutto Zardari said. He said he envisaged a role for Pakistan in bridging the gap between the two nations. His grandfather Zulfikar Ali also served as foreign minister. “The initiation of diplomatic relations between China and the United States has a history that’s connected to my party and my country,” he said. “My grandfather played a role at the time of Henry Kissinger and Nixon in facilitating the early communications between the two countries.”

“I am lucky and fortunate that I have such an illustrious legacy, such imposing historical figures in my own family to look up to, and who still guide me and drive me in the way that their mission, their ideology, their manifestos are my driving force,” he said.

Bhutto Zardari was 19 when he became the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Now, he hopes to reclaim both his family history and the optimism of his youth. “We were promised a very different world,” he said.

“I was born in 1988, so the fall of the Berlin Wall and at a time when we were going to see the end of history and the international institutions like the United Nations were going to come together. And unfortunately, we have really been shortchanged.” In a country where 64pc of the population are under 30, according to a 2018 UN estimate, he says he believes it is “about time” someone of his age was represented in government.

“We will grow up in the world that is affected by the climate crisis in a way the generation before us cannot understand and cannot appreciate. We will be paying the debts that they incur, and that’ll be a liability on our progress.” Bilawal said that despite growing up in the full glare of the public eye, he was not afraid for his own safety.

“Fear is something that I think that one can’t really give into, particularly if they are in politics,” he said.

Bilawal said that ongoing bailout deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is “outdated” given a number of global crises. He said it would be justified for Pakistan to plead this case before the IMF in current talks. “This IMF deal is not based on ground realities, and the context has absolutely changed from the time that this deal was negotiated,” Bilawal said.

“This deal is a pre-Covid deal. It is a pre-Afghanistan fallout deal. It is a pre-Ukrainian crisis deal. It is a pre-inflation deal,” he said.Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, meanwhile, met his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).