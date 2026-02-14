Savannah's interview with Epstein victim, who sued UK's Andrew, surfaces amid Guthrie abduction

As US authorities continue searching for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's interview with Virginia Giuffre has resurfaced, with conspiracy theorists linking the abduction to the Epstein scandal.

Virginia Giuffre had accused Britain's former Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her before she died by suicide last year.

During an interview with Savannah, Giuffre had narrated her ordeal while mentioning Andrew and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Now, years later, Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has disappeared under unresolved circumstances," said an X user while sharing a clip of the interview.

"Is this all coincidence… or does the Epstein story have a way of following people long after the cameras turn off?," he said.

The resurfaced interview has been watched by thousands of people on social media.

Meanwhile, some social media users have shared old social media posts of Nancy Guthrie where she allegedly criticized US President Donald Trump.

The Arizona sheriff leading the investigation into the abduction of US television journalist Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother says the biggest clue by far in the nearly two weeks since she vanished is the video of a masked prowler tampering with her doorbell camera.

"That individual is who we're looking for," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with Reuters as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, presumed kidnapped for ransom from her home near Tucson, stretched into its 13th day.

A screenshot of the FBI website

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, when family dropped her off at her home following an evening dinner with them, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities said.