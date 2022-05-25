Long March: Bus terminals sealed, section 144 imposed

Islamabad :The local administrations of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have sealed all bus and wagon terminals and imposed Section 144 to avert the law and order situation. The district administrations have also banned pillion riding in the twin cities. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad, and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi have issued notifications in this regard here on Tuesday.

In the light of the tense situation, Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has stopped bus service here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for an indefinite period. The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad has imposed Section 144 around the ‘Red Zone’ for two months. The transport authorities have sealed all kinds of bus and wagon terminals to stop travelling of people. The authorities concerned would immediately cancel route permits and licenses of transporters in case of violation. They will also face FIRs. The concerned authorities have also sealed Faizabad Interchange from all sides.

The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that they have sealed all kinds of bus and wagon terminals to stop travelling. “The higher authorities directed us to seal all bus and wagon terminals immediately,” he has confirmed. He said that violators will face strict action and cancellation of route permits and licenses. “The local transports will be on roads as per routine but they will not go out of the city,” he warned.

The authorities concerned have sealed Faizabad Bus Terminal, Pirwadhai Bus Terminal, Chungi No26 Bus Terminal, Karachi Company Bus Terminal, Peshawar Morr Bus Terminal, Soan Bus Terminal, Hamrahi Bus Terminal, and several other registered and unregistered terminals. The bus and wagon terminals would remain sealed till May 26, 2022.

The officials of district administrations said that they have sealed all kinds of bus and wagon terminals to stop the movement of people. People of other cities will not be able to reach the twin cities to participate in ‘Long March’, the officials claimed.

On the other hand, passengers here in different bus and wagon terminals faced difficulties in reaching their villages and cities due to present circumstances. The local administrations have directed all managements of bus and wagon terminals to return back the money to passengers. The local administrations have decided to close down all entry and exit points of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to stop Long March participants on May 25.

The local administrations have also imposed an emergency situation here in all allied hospitals to avert any untoward incident. The reliable sources also informed ‘The News’ that district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have provided teargas shells, rubber bullets, and other necessary things for police officials to control the law and order situation all around in twin cities, particularly around ‘Red Zone’. The sources also said that there will be a public holiday here in Islamabad today (Wednesday).