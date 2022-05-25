UET, PTB join hands for better tobacco crop

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) have entered into a collaboration to work together on the detection and estimation of tobacco crops through Geographic Image Analysis. The documents were endorsed by Dr Waqas Gilani Chief Statistical Officer PTB and Director, ORIC, Dr Nasru Minallah in the presence of UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain.
